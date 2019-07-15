Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Entertainment

Kazakhstan’s Adilkhan Makin announced winner of Vitebsk Song Contest 2019

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 July 2019, 18:59
Kazakhstan’s Adilkhan Makin announced winner of Vitebsk Song Contest 2019

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Adilkhan Makin won the Grand Prix of the 28th edition of the 2019 Vitebsk Song Contest at the Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk. He received the award at the closing gala concert, BelTA has learned.

The signer from Kazakhstan scored 178 points to win the Lira award and the cash prize in the amount of $20,000.

George Putkaradze from Georgia and Elay from Israel scored an equal amount of points - 171. However, sharing the First Prize is prohibited, according to the regulations. Head of the jury Tamara Gverdtsiteli, who has the right to an additional vote, gave hers to the Georgian singer. Thus, George Putkaradze got the first prize and the cash prize of $15,000.

Elay and Belarusian Vanya Zdonyuk, who scored 170 points, shared the Second Prize and the prize money ($5,000 each).

The jury had hot disputes with regards the Third Prize winner. Russian Ivan Dyatlov with 168 points was only only point ahead of three more contestants with 167 points: Paulina from Lithuania, Lidia Isac from Moldova and Dmitry Babak from Ukraine. In the end, the prize was awarded to the Russian and Ukrainian singers.

Partners and sponsors also awarded their special prizes, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

photo


Culture   Entertainment   Belarus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible