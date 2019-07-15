Kazakhstan’s Adilkhan Makin announced winner of Vitebsk Song Contest 2019

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Adilkhan Makin won the Grand Prix of the 28th edition of the 2019 Vitebsk Song Contest at the Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk. He received the award at the closing gala concert, BelTA has learned.

The signer from Kazakhstan scored 178 points to win the Lira award and the cash prize in the amount of $20,000.

George Putkaradze from Georgia and Elay from Israel scored an equal amount of points - 171. However, sharing the First Prize is prohibited, according to the regulations. Head of the jury Tamara Gverdtsiteli, who has the right to an additional vote, gave hers to the Georgian singer. Thus, George Putkaradze got the first prize and the cash prize of $15,000.

Elay and Belarusian Vanya Zdonyuk, who scored 170 points, shared the Second Prize and the prize money ($5,000 each).

The jury had hot disputes with regards the Third Prize winner. Russian Ivan Dyatlov with 168 points was only only point ahead of three more contestants with 167 points: Paulina from Lithuania, Lidia Isac from Moldova and Dmitry Babak from Ukraine. In the end, the prize was awarded to the Russian and Ukrainian singers.

Partners and sponsors also awarded their special prizes, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



