Kazakhstan’s Adelaida Pchelintseva sets new record, wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
14 August 2022 13:10

Kazakhstan’s Adelaida Pchelintseva sets new record, wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani swimmer Adelaida Pchelintseva won gold at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye, Kazinform cites the press service of the Department for sport development.

Kazakhstani swimmer Adelaida Pchelintseva broke a new Islamic Solidarity Games record to win gold in the 50m breaststroke with a time of 31.71 sec.

Viktoriya Zeynep Güneş (32.03) and Gülşen Samancı (32.18) were second and third, respectively.



Photo: olympic.kz




