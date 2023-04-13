Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s achievements presented in Cuba

13 April 2023, 12:54
Kazakhstan’s achievements presented in Cuba Photo: gov.kz

HAVANA. KAZINFORM The most prestigious higher education institution in Cuba with a 295-year history, the University of Havana, hosted a conference «The Republic of Kazakhstan: History and Modernity». The event was attended by about 150 people, including representatives of Cuban government agencies, socio-political and academic communities, intellectuals, university faculty and students, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The conference was opened by the Vice-Rector of the University of Havana, Dr. Marian Hernandez, who in her introductory speech briefly told about the purpose of this event and introduced Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Cuba Andrian Yelemessov to the participants of the conference.

In his speech, Ambassador Yelemessov acquainted the audience with the main stages of the formation of the Kazakh statehood from antiquity to modern Kazakhstan, the achievements of domestic and foreign policy, socio-political, economic and socially significant events in the country. Special attention was paid to the factors that bring the Kazakh and Cuban peoples closer together, despite the geographical distance.

The audience and especially the university students showed a keen interest in information about Kazakhstan. Questions and answers were shared.

A photo exhibition about Kazakhstan was also held within the framework of the conference. The photo exhibition includes various topics, including views of Astana, objects of cultural and historical heritage, traditions of various nationalities, interethnic peace and harmony, interfaith dialogue, picturesque landscapes, sports and others.

In order to form a sustained interest in Kazakhstan among Cuban students, books about the country were donated to the library fund of the university.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan  
