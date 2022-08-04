Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan’s Abuzhakynova storms into Asian Judo Championships final

    4 August 2022 14:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 2022 Asian Judo Championships has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan today, August 4, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova propelled to the -48kg final of the championships after defeating her opponents in two bouts.

    The 25-year-old Abuzhakynova defeated Chen-Hao Lin from Chinese Taipei and then stunned Mongolian Narantsetseg Ganbaatar in the semifinal fight.

    The event held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace features over 200 judo practitioners from 21 countries of the world. It is set to run through August 7.


    Photo: olympic.kz


    Kudrenok Tatyana

