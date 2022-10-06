6 October 2022, 16:48

Kazakhstan’s Abiba Abuzhakynova reaches 2022 World Judo Championships semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan has advanced to the semifinal of the 2022 World Judo Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakhstani defeated Serbian judoka Milica Nikolić in the 48kg category in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Earlier Abiba beat Brazilian Amanda Lima and French Shirine Boukli.





Фото:olympic.kz











