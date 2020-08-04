Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan's 3rd peace-keeping squadron arrives from Lebanon

    4 August 2020, 13:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The third peace-keeping squadron of the Kazakh Armed Forces have arrived in Kazakhstan after the eight-month mission in Lebanon, Kazinform cites the Defense Ministry.

    The Defense Ministry's press service said the squadron had carried out tasks for maintaining peace and security in the region during the eight-month period. Their deployment coincided with the difficult military and political and economic situation in Lebanon as well as the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus.

    First deputy commander of the assault force - chief of staff Colonel Bauyrzhan Artykov congratulated the squadron on the completion of the peace-keeping mission, highlighting its importance for enhancing Kazakhstan's authority in the world community. The squadron was also commended by foreign colleagues for the high skills.

    Notably, Kazakhstan's participation in UN peacekeeping missions is one of the priorities of the country's foreign policy.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

