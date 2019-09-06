Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan’s 2nd peacekeeping troop continues its mission in Lebanon

    6 September 2019, 22:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM For five months Kazakhstan’s second peacekeeping troop consisting of 120 militaries of the Armed Forces has been serving at the UN Mission in Lebanon, Kazinform reports.

    Together with the Indian battalion, Kazakhstani peacekeepers are fulfilling a certain range of tasks, one of which is patrolling a 16km responsibility area. Apart from that, the servicemen conduct autonomous patrol together with the Indian battalion and are responsible for guarding and strengthening military bases.

    Another task of the Kazakh peacekeeping troop is to establish friendly relations with the peacekeeping contingents of other countries and local population.

    The command of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon mission and the Indian battalion highly praise the skills and professionalism of the Kazakh Armed Forces servicemen.

    The second peacekeeping troop of Kazakhstan was deployed in Lebanon for 6 months in accordance with the Agreement on Mutual Understanding between the Government of Kazakhstan and India «On the order of deployment of Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping contingent as part of the Indian battalion.»

    Kazakhstan has been a supporter and an active participant of peace-building and security ensuring initiatives.

    The participation of the Kazakh division in the mission contributes to ensuring of international security and strengthening of Kazakhstan’s authority as a responsible member of international community.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Army Foreign policy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    June 12. Today's Birthdays
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region