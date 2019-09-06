Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s 2nd peacekeeping troop continues its mission in Lebanon

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 September 2019, 22:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM For five months Kazakhstan’s second peacekeeping troop consisting of 120 militaries of the Armed Forces has been serving at the UN Mission in Lebanon, Kazinform reports.

Together with the Indian battalion, Kazakhstani peacekeepers are fulfilling a certain range of tasks, one of which is patrolling a 16km responsibility area. Apart from that, the servicemen conduct autonomous patrol together with the Indian battalion and are responsible for guarding and strengthening military bases.

Another task of the Kazakh peacekeeping troop is to establish friendly relations with the peacekeeping contingents of other countries and local population.

The command of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon mission and the Indian battalion highly praise the skills and professionalism of the Kazakh Armed Forces servicemen.

The second peacekeeping troop of Kazakhstan was deployed in Lebanon for 6 months in accordance with the Agreement on Mutual Understanding between the Government of Kazakhstan and India «On the order of deployment of Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping contingent as part of the Indian battalion.»

Kazakhstan has been a supporter and an active participant of peace-building and security ensuring initiatives.

The participation of the Kazakh division in the mission contributes to ensuring of international security and strengthening of Kazakhstan’s authority as a responsible member of international community.


