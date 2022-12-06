Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover up 5%

6 December 2022, 20:14
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh-Russian trade turnover rose by 5% in January-September this year, Kazinform cites Finprom.kz.

Imports accounted for 67.8% and exports 32.2% of the trade turnover. Kazakhstan imported goods worth $12.4bn, up 0.8%, from Russia. Kazakh exports were estimated at $5.9bn, rising by 15.1%.

Gross inflow of direct investment from Russia stood at $938bn, a 30% rise compared to a year before.


