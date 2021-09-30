Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover is to hit record high this year – Russian President

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 September 2021, 16:50
Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover is to hit record high this year – Russian President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia could reach a record high this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Pointing out that the interaction between Kazakhstan and Russia has been of intensive, multifaceted, and mutually beneficial nature since the beginning, Russian President Putin said that the trade turnover between the countries rose by 34% and stood at $14bn in the first seven months of the year according to the estimates.

He went on to note that this year trade between Kazakhstan and Russia is to reach a record figure.

«It is expected that the trade turnover will reach a record $20bn this year,» said Putin, attributing such an increase to cross-border cooperation between the countries.

Notably, the 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Vladimir Putin of Russia in virtual format has begun in Kokshetau city.

This year's Forum focuses on ‘Cooperation in the sphere of ecology and ‘green’ bridge. The event is an effective platform for discussion of the most promising areas of cooperation between the regions of two nations, strengthening of bilateral relations, stepping up business contacts and many other topics.


