Kazakhstan, Russia to raise interstate coop to new level - Tokayev

SOCHI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Russia will raise their interstate cooperation to a new level. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it today at the bilateral meeting with his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting of the two countries’ leaders took place on the margins of the 16th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Welcoming Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Sochi, the Russian President pointed out fruitfulness of the recent work conducted within the EAEU.

«We have to take decisions on the support and further development of the Union. But relying on our opportunities and on the existing level of trust, we could agree on all the issues,» said Vladimir Putin.

«As for the bilateral agenda, we regularly have an opportunity to discuss the bilateral issues with you. Everything develops successfully almost in all the areas. We have a good plan of further development. There are joint projects in traditional and high-technological sectors. In general, we should continue supporting the efforts of our colleagues at the sectorial and ministerial levels,» he added.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Vladimir Putin for the invitation to visit Sochi and noted that it was his first visit to this city.

Touching upon the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that «the paces and the content of the collaboration set by Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin are maintained.»

«I believe that we will raise our cooperation, which, in fact, is a strategic partnership and alliance, to a new level. We enjoy full mutual understanding which is proved by the outcomes of the recent EAEU Summit in Yerevan. Of course, it was uneasy, since any organization, even integration one, has the issues which require detailed discussion. But we adopt common decisions,» he said.