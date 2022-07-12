Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Russia to launch new flights

    12 July 2022, 16:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZIJNFORM Kazakhstan and Russia have launched new regular flights en route Almaty-Chelyabinsk and Aktobe-Zhukovsky, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

    Russian airline Red Wings is to launch regular passenger flights en route Almaty-Chelyabinsk once a week on Sundays starting from July 17 as well as to run Aktobe-Zhukovsky flights on Fridays and Sundays from July 22. The flights are to be operated on SU-95 aircraft.

    The flights are to facilitate further development of trade and economic, investment, tourist, and cultural cooperation between the countries.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Russia Transport
