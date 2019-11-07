Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Russia to ink Concept of Program of cross-border cooperation

    7 November 2019, 20:27

    OMSK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed that Kazakhstan and Russia are to sign the Concept of the Program of cross-border cooperation, Kazinform reports.

    While speaking at the plenary session of the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia, President Tokayev announced that the ministries of economy of the two countries were about to sign the Concept of the Program of cross-border cooperation embracing some 20 areas.

    The Head of State stressed the countries needed to speed up the development and adoption of the Program itself and make use of the Eurasian Development Bank’s potential in that respect.

    He also added it is of paramount importance to expand and develop infrastructural potential of the cross-border regions and called for modernization of the border-crossing points since the infrastructure of the existing ones no longer meets the modern requirements.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

