Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan, Russia to ink Concept of Program of cross-border cooperation

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 November 2019, 20:27
Kazakhstan, Russia to ink Concept of Program of cross-border cooperation

OMSK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed that Kazakhstan and Russia are to sign the Concept of the Program of cross-border cooperation, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the plenary session of the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia, President Tokayev announced that the ministries of economy of the two countries were about to sign the Concept of the Program of cross-border cooperation embracing some 20 areas.

The Head of State stressed the countries needed to speed up the development and adoption of the Program itself and make use of the Eurasian Development Bank’s potential in that respect.

He also added it is of paramount importance to expand and develop infrastructural potential of the cross-border regions and called for modernization of the border-crossing points since the infrastructure of the existing ones no longer meets the modern requirements.

Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands