Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Kazakhstan, Russia sign agrt on implementation of volunteer projects

    8 November 2019, 10:42

    OMSK. KAZINFORM On November 7, Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev participated in a plenary session of the XVI Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk, Kazinform reports.

    Taking the floor, the Kazakh Minister informed the participants of the measures taken by Kazakhstan in interaction with the youth.

    «Kazakhstani youth is widely attracted in the process of digitalization of the country’s economy. Secondly, we implement Rukhani Janghyru programme, to ensure harmonious synthesis of traditional Kazakhstani values with the modern principles. Thirdly, as you know, in his State-of-Nation Address, the President announced the concept of a ‘listening state’. The idea of this concept is to transform the interaction between officials and society based on fairness, transparency and trust,» Dauren Abayev said.

    The Minister also briefed about Presidential Personnel Pool project called to recruit creative and ambitious young people.

    «Year 2020 was announced in Kazakhstan as the Year of Volunteering. In this regard, today Kazakhstan and Russia entered into an Agreement on Implementation of Volunteer Projects,» he said.

    «On the instruction of our President, we are planning to conduct deep reforms in development of civil society and we are ready to closely work with our Russian colleagues,» Dauren Abayev added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Russia Youth of Kazakhstan Ministry of Information and Communications Year of Youth
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year