Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum postponed amid worsening COVID-19 situation

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 November 2020, 20:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 17th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia has been postponed to a later date, Kazinform cites the Kazakh President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

According to Uali’s Facebook post, the postponement of the 17th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia to a later date is due to the worsening epidemic situation.

The Forum which was due to see participation of the Heads of State of the two States was scheduled for the second half of November of 2020 in the Kazakh city of Kokshetau.

Notably, the 16th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia took place in November 2019 in Omsk, Russia. It saw participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as the heads of regions, reps of sectorial government bodies, and business circles of the two States.

The Forum had ended with the signature of a number of important documents.

The 2020 17th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia was due to take under the theme «Cooperation in environment and green growth».


