Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan, Russia hold consultations on cooperation in Asia

    5 May 2022, 15:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Russia held ministerial consultations on cooperation within multilateral frameworks in Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Kazakh delegation was headed by the Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev, Russian delegation was led by Director of the Department of Asia-Pacific Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexey Ovchinnikov.

    The agenda of the consultations included issues of cooperation between the two countries within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). In particular, a thorough exchange of opinions on the further development of the CICA and its transformation into an international organization, the substantive content of the 6th CICA Summit and the adoption of the outcome document took place.

    The parties discussed the implementation of the CICA Catalogue of Confidence Building Measures and strengthening practical cooperation, including within the framework of Business and Youth Councils, Think Tank Forum, etc. They also touched upon the issues of interaction within the Asia-Europe Forum, Asia Cooperation Dialogue, etc.

    The parties confirmed their intention to further expand cooperation within Asian multilateral frameworks in order to strengthen peace, trust and stability in the region on the eve of the 6th CICA Summit to be held in October 2022 in Nur-Sultan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Russia CICA
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing global economy – Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region