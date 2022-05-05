Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Russia hold consultations on cooperation in Asia

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 May 2022, 15:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Russia held ministerial consultations on cooperation within multilateral frameworks in Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Kazakh delegation was headed by the Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev, Russian delegation was led by Director of the Department of Asia-Pacific Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexey Ovchinnikov.

The agenda of the consultations included issues of cooperation between the two countries within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). In particular, a thorough exchange of opinions on the further development of the CICA and its transformation into an international organization, the substantive content of the 6th CICA Summit and the adoption of the outcome document took place.

photo

The parties discussed the implementation of the CICA Catalogue of Confidence Building Measures and strengthening practical cooperation, including within the framework of Business and Youth Councils, Think Tank Forum, etc. They also touched upon the issues of interaction within the Asia-Europe Forum, Asia Cooperation Dialogue, etc.

The parties confirmed their intention to further expand cooperation within Asian multilateral frameworks in order to strengthen peace, trust and stability in the region on the eve of the 6th CICA Summit to be held in October 2022 in Nur-Sultan.

photo


Kazakhstan and Russia   CICA  
