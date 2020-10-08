Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Russia debate joint projects development

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 October 2020, 21:04
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Moscow Kazakh PM Askar Mamin met with heads of central state bodies, state corporations and financial and banking structures of Russia, the PM’s press service informs.

At the meeting with Russian Industry and Trade Minister Manturov the sides debated the state and prospects for realization of joint project in the processing industry (machinery manufacturing, metal industry, chemical industry, etc.) and widening bilateral and intra-EAEU trade.

During the meeting with Sberbank CEO Herman Gref, the Kazakh PM got acquainted with the latest developments in AI, cloud computing and robotics science which are used in healthcare, education, logistics, corporate and state administration. They discussed prospects for cooperation in the above mentioned spheres, education digitalization and joint training of IT specialists at AIFC platform.

Besides, the PM had talks with other officials to debate cooperation in spheres such as geology, energy and space.

