Kazakhstan, Russia agreed to exchange information on coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ministers of healthcare of Kazakhstan and Russia – Yelzhan Birtanov and Mikhail Murashko – talked over phone today, Kazinform reports.

During the conversation the Kazakh Minister thanked the Russian side for the support rendered in fight with the novel coronavirus and evacuation of Kazakh nationals from Wuhan.

The sides agreed to constantly exchange information through the Operations Center of the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare, in particular, on the condition of three Kazakhstani nationals staying in two-week quarantine in Tyumen.

The situation is under constant control of the Kazakh Ministry.

Earlier it was informed that on February 5, eight Kazakhstanis were evacuated from Wuhan to Russia and Uzbekistan.



