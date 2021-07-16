Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Romania «synchronize their watches» on trade and economic track

    16 July 2021, 20:00

    BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania Nurbakh Rustemov met with the Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, co-chairman of the Kazakh-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation Mr. Claudiu Năsui, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy’s press service.

    Ambassador N. Rustemov congratulated Mr. Năsui on the appointment of the head of the Romanian part of the Intergovernmental Commission, also wishing him success in the post of the Minister.

    The parties discussed the current state of bilateral relations, the agenda planned for September 2021 in Nur-Sultan of the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of tourism with a focus on the opening of direct flights between the countries, as well as the issues of diversifying the range of goods in the trade direction.

    Mr. Năsui stressed his readiness to develop mutually beneficial partnership with the Kazakh side and expressed his intention to provide all kinds of support to bilateral projects and the business communities of both countries.

    During the meeting, the parties noted the importance of holding a business forum within the framework of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and developing the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

    The Minister also expressed his desire to take part in the cultural and humanitarian events of the Embassy as a co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU Ministry of Foreign Affairs
