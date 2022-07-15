Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan, Romania mark 30th anniv of diplomatic relations
15 July 2022 20:42

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Romania mark today the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In recognition of this symbolic date Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Bogdan Aurescu exchanged congratulatory letters.

Additionally, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko met today with Romanian Ambassador Madalina Lupa.

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized Romania was an important political partner of Kazakhstan in South-Eastern Europe and expressed confidence that in the coming years, comprehensive cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres would continue to expand for the benefit of two nations. The parties noted the need for further strengthening regular contacts between the two countries at the high political levels, as well as the dynamic development of the inter-parliamentary dialogue.

Cooperation in the trade and economic dimension develops successfully, also with support of the Kazakh-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. A vivid evidence of mutually beneficial partnership in terms of investments is the dynamic activity and presence in Romania of Kazakhstan’s largest foreign asset, KazMunayGas International.

The parties intend to further develop cultural and humanitarian interaction. In this context, they welcomed the active work on reciprocal promotion of the two nations’ cultural legacies, including the opening of squares Kazakhstan and Bucharest in their capital cities, as well as of the monuments to the great national poets Abai Kunanbaiuly and Mihai Eminescu.

Representatives of the Romanian diaspora in Kazakhstan, represented by a number of cultural associations in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Qaraghandy and Pavlodar, serve as an additional living bridge between two countries.

Today, Kazakhstan and Romania confirm their joint readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation, develop friendly relations both on a bilateral basis and in the international arena.

Romania recognized Kazakhstan’s independence on 17 December 1991, the day after its proclamation. Nowadays, Romania is Kazakhstan’s 13th largest trade partner in the world (the 15th place in 2020). Namely, the bilateral trade turnover reached US$1.6 billion in 2021 (exports from Kazakhstan making US$1.5 billion, while imports making US$48 million), an increase of 17.3% compared to 2020.


