Kazakhstan, Romania celebrate 27th anniversary of diplomatic ties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 15, Kazakhstan and Romania celebrated the 27th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Bucharest informs.

The Embassy of Romania in the Republic of Kazakhstan was inaugurated in November 1993.

Kazakhstan opened its diplomatic mission in Romania in September 2003, which was upgraded to Embassy in March 2012.

Since September 2014, Mr. Daulet Batrashev has been the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Romania.

Since May 2017, Mr. Cesar Manole Armeanu has been the Ambassador of Romania in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan and Romania have achieved a high level of mutual understanding and maintain close positions on the majority of important issues of international policy. Official Bucharest attaches special importance to relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan, highlighting the importance of Kazakhstan as Romania's main partner in Central Asia.

Romania is the main trade partner of the Republic of Kazakhstan in South-Eastern Europe.

Trade turnover in January-May 2019 amounted to 658 mln. USD. (export – 629 mln., import – 29 mln).

Trade turnover in recent periods:

– 2018 - 1,675 bln. USD (export – 1,497 bln., import – 178 mln.);

- 2017 - 992 mln. USD (export – 925 mln., import – 67 mln.);

- 2016 - 803 mln. USD (export – 724 mln., import – 79 mln.);

- 2015 – 1,4 bln. USD (export-1,34 bln., import - 76 mln.).

Gross direct investments from Romania in the Republic of Kazakhstan from 2005 to 2019 amounted to 1.23bln. On the other hand, Kazakhstan is one of the major foreign investors in Romania.





Main spheres of trade and economic cooperation are energy, machinery manufacturing, metallurgy, transport and logistics, and light industry.

44 companies, branch and representation offices with Romanian participation are registered in Kazakhstan. 28 companies with participation of Kazakh capital are active in Romania.

Purchase of «RomPetrol Group NV« by «KazMunayGaz JSC» National Company in 2007-2009 became a milestone of the Kazakh-Romanian economic relations. Through this transaction, KMG acquired access to 2 refineries and a retail network in Europe (more than 1000 fuel stations in 8 countries). This transaction is the largest investment project of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the European Union.





Significant attention is dedicated to the realization of the transit and transport potential of the two countries. The sea port of Constanta and the largest Romanian transport and logistics company Grampet Group joined the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) in 2017-2018.

A number of documents on mutual understanding, academic and scientific cooperation and student exchange has been signed.

Festivals of Kazakh cinema take place on yearly basis in the largest cities of Romania where works of renowned Kazakh film directors are demonstrated to the public.



