Kazakhstan rises in FIFA rankings after Euro qualifier sensation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan skyrocketed 8 lines in the updated FIFA Men’s Rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Argentina dominates the rankings with 1843.73 points. Coming in second is France with 1843.54 points. Brazil rounds out the top 3 with 1828.27 points.

England, Belgium, Croatia, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, and Spain are placed in the Top 10 of the rankings.

The Kazakh squad leapfrogged from 112th to the 104th place in the rankings with 1198.24 points after defeating San Marino (3:0) and sensationally stunning Northern Ireland (1:0) in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.