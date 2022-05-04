Kazakhstan revises conditions for extension of subsoil use contracts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will establish mutual obligations for subsoil users,» Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev told the Government meeting.

«Currently Kazakhstan revises conditions for the extension of contracts. Mutual obligations for subsoil users are to be established. First of all, special attention will be given to social commitments,» the Minister stressed.

As the Minister explained, each subsoil user according to the new conditions will participate in the regional social projects, build new productions, update existing ones, develop local content, generate new jobs, and as a priority provide domestic manufacturing businesses with raw materials.

The Minister resumed as of today the amount of minimum investment liabilities under licenses exceeds KZT 15 bln annually.



