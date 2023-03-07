Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan reveals roster for Women's World Boxing Championships

7 March 2023, 09:11
Kazakhstan reveals roster for Women's World Boxing Championships Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reveals the roster for the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championship which is set to start on March 15 in New Delhi, India, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

Alua Balkibayeva (48 kg), Nazym Kyzaibai (50 kg), Zhazira Orakbayeva (52 kg), Zhaina Shekerbekova (54 kg), Karina Ibragimova (57 kg), Rimma Volosenko (60 kg), Aida Abikeyeva (63 kg), Nadezhda Ryabets (66 kg), Madina Nurshayeva (70 kg) and Valentina Khalzova (75 kg), Fariza Sholtai (81 kg), Lyazzat Kungeibayeva (+81 kg) will defend the country’s colors at the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championship.

At the last IBA Women's World Boxing Championship held in Istanbul Kazakhstan grabbed five medals, including one silver and four bronze.


Related news
Kazakhstan suffers 2nd loss at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in India
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina rises in WTA Rankings after Indian Wells triumph
Kazakh tennis players shine at ITF Juniors tournament in India
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News