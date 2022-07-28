Kazakhstan reveals roster for Int’l Freestyle Wrestling Tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan revealed the roster of its squad for the International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament which is scheduled to kick off in Bucharest, Romania tomorrow, July 29, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Zhakhongir Akhmadzhanov and Abzal Okenov will represent Kazakhstan in -57kg weight class, Aitakyn Assyl in -61kg weight category, Adil Ospanov, Auez Seitbayev, Azamat Shagapuly and Rifat Saibolatov in -65kg weight class, Darkhan Yessengali and Galymzhan Ibadulla in -70kg weight category, Daniyar Kaissanov in -74kg weight class, Yergesh Daulet, Zhiger Zakirov and Bibarys Nuryllauly in -79kg weight category.

Nurzhan Issagaliyev and Islyambek Ilyasov will vie for medals in -86kg weight class, Adilet Davlumbayev in -92kg weight category, Bekzat Urkimbai and Serik Bakytkhanov in -97kg weight class and Alisher Yergali, Yussup Batyrmurzayev and Oleg Boltin in -125kg weight category.

Photo: olympic.kz