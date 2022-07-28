Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan reveals roster for Int’l Freestyle Wrestling Tournament

    28 July 2022 16:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan revealed the roster of its squad for the International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament which is scheduled to kick off in Bucharest, Romania tomorrow, July 29, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Zhakhongir Akhmadzhanov and Abzal Okenov will represent Kazakhstan in -57kg weight class, Aitakyn Assyl in -61kg weight category, Adil Ospanov, Auez Seitbayev, Azamat Shagapuly and Rifat Saibolatov in -65kg weight class, Darkhan Yessengali and Galymzhan Ibadulla in -70kg weight category, Daniyar Kaissanov in -74kg weight class, Yergesh Daulet, Zhiger Zakirov and Bibarys Nuryllauly in -79kg weight category.

    Nurzhan Issagaliyev and Islyambek Ilyasov will vie for medals in -86kg weight class, Adilet Davlumbayev in -92kg weight category, Bekzat Urkimbai and Serik Bakytkhanov in -97kg weight class and Alisher Yergali, Yussup Batyrmurzayev and Oleg Boltin in -125kg weight category.

    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Wrestling
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases