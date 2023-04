Kazakhstan reveals roster for Ice Hockey Women's World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship Division I Group B will be played in Suwon, Korea, between April 17 and 23. Kazakhstan will face the UK, Poland, Slovenia, Italy and South Korea, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Ice Hockey Federation.

23 players will represent Kazakhstan at the forthcoming IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship.

The current squad: Yulia Butorina, Anastasia Dubrovskaya, Katrin Meskini, Alina Ivanchenko, Anna Pyatkova, Madina Tursynova, Zhanel Kogulova, Dariya Moldabai, Malika Aldabergenova, Tatiana Koroleva, Larissa Sviridova, Pernesh Ashimova, Alexandra Golotvina, Ekaterina Kutsenko, Anastasia Orazbayeva, Nadezhda Filimonova, Madianna Nusupova, Dilnaz Sayakhatkyzy, Munira Sayakhatkyzy, Karina Felzink.

Polina Govtva, Arina Shchekolova, and Dariya Dmitriyeva are the goalkeepers.