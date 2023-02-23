Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reveals list of tourist arrivals in 2023

23 February 2023, 16:39
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh culture and sport minister has revealed the numbers of overseas arrivals in Kazakhstan since the beginning of 2023, Kazinform reports.

According to the ministry's press service, Türkiye tops the list of international tourist arrivals in Kazakhstan from far abroad with almost 2.5 thousand tourists. It is followed by Germany (around 1.4 thou arrivals), the U.S. (around 1.4 thou), and the UK (nearly 1.2 thou).

As for near abroad countries, over 58.2 thousand tourists from Russia, above 11.2 thousand from Uzbekistan, and around three thousand from Kyrgyzstan have visited Kazakhstan since the start of 2023. The country has also received over 2.3 thousand visitors from China, and up to 2.3 thousand from Tajikistan.

There has been an upward trend in the number of arrivals from India as the figure has closed in on 3,000.

Almaty city appears to be the top destination for foreign tourists with around 40 thousand international arrivals. The Kazakh capital of Astana has welcomed over 22 thousand tourists, Aktobe region - 4,733, Atyrau region - 4,212, Mangistau region - 3,023, West Kazakhstan region - 2,778, Pavlodar region - 2,719, North Kazakhstan region - 2,651, Shymkent city - 2,586, and Karaganda region 2,573.


