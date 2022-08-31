31 August 2022 10:30
Kazakhstan reveals Greco-Roman squad roster for World Champs
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The press service of the Kazakh Wrestling Federation revealed the roster for the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, Kazinform reports.
Amangali Bekbolatov, Aidos Sultangali, Galym Kabdunasarov, Din-Mukhamed Koshkar, Ibragim Magomadov, Tamerlan Shadukayev, Dias Kalen, Nursultan Tursynov, Olzhas Syrlybai, Alimkahn Syzdykov will defend the country’s colours at the World Wrestling Championships.
Photo from open sources
Read also
News Partner
Popular