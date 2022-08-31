31 August 2022 10:30

Kazakhstan reveals Greco-Roman squad roster for World Champs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The press service of the Kazakh Wrestling Federation revealed the roster for the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, Kazinform reports.

Amangali Bekbolatov, Aidos Sultangali, Galym Kabdunasarov, Din-Mukhamed Koshkar, Ibragim Magomadov, Tamerlan Shadukayev, Dias Kalen, Nursultan Tursynov, Olzhas Syrlybai, Alimkahn Syzdykov will defend the country’s colours at the World Wrestling Championships.

Photo from open sources