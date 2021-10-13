Kazakhstan reveals 10 finalists of 2021 Junior Eurovision national selection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The names of the 10 acts who are to compete to represent Kazakhstan at 2021 Junior Eurovision were announced on Khabar TV channel on October 12, Kazinform cites Khabar TV channel.

Aiganym Amandai, Beknur Zhanibekuly, Amina Asgatova, Armen Saakyan, Alinur Khamzin, Ekaterina Tabarina, Zhan Makim, Alimzhan Tugelbai, Abilkaiyr Zhumabai, and Adina Sulenova are the finalists of Kazakhstan’s 2021 Junior Eurovision selection as a result of the online voting at jevision.khabar.kz.

This year as in the past the country’s top composers are to write 10 songs for the finalists to sing at the gala concert that will take place on November 6, 2021, and be aired on Khabar TV channel.

The winner with the most of jury points and SMS votes is to represent Kazakhstan at 2021 Junior Eurovision to take place on December 19 in Paris.