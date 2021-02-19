Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan retains spot in updated FIFA rankings

    19 February 2021, 20:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national football team has retained its spot in the updated FIFA’s men’s football rankings, the first one in 2021, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s national football team is placed 122nd with 1,142 points.

    Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina both lost one spot and landed 55th and 56th lines, respectively.

    Belgium dominates the FIFA ranking with 1,780 points. Coming in second is France with 1,755 points. Brazil is ranked 3rd with 1,743 points.

    England (1,670 points) and Portugal (1,662 points) round out the top 5 of the FIFA rankings.

    Spain, Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico, and Italy are featured into the top 10 of the updated FIFA rankings.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Football
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events