Kazakhstan retains spot in updated FIFA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national football team has retained its spot in the updated FIFA’s men’s football rankings, the first one in 2021, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s national football team is placed 122nd with 1,142 points.

Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina both lost one spot and landed 55th and 56th lines, respectively.

Belgium dominates the FIFA ranking with 1,780 points. Coming in second is France with 1,755 points. Brazil is ranked 3rd with 1,743 points.

England (1,670 points) and Portugal (1,662 points) round out the top 5 of the FIFA rankings.

Spain, Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico, and Italy are featured into the top 10 of the updated FIFA rankings.