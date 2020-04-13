Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan retains its place in updated FIFA ranking

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 April 2020, 10:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national football team retained its spot in the updated ranking of the International Football Federation (FIFA) as of February 2020, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Michal Bílek’s side is ranked 118th in the world. However, it bears to remind that the Kazakh team played their last matches in November 2019.

All FIFA football matches have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic for the time being. Kazakhstan was scheduled to play against Lithuanian on March 27 and against Armenia on March 30.

Belgium tops the ranking with 1,765 points. It is followed by France (1,733 points) and Brazil (1,712 points).


Sport   Kazakhstan   Football  
