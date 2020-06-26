Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Kazakhstan resumes regular flights to 5 more countries

    26 June 2020, 14:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - More regular international flights are to be resumed in Kazakhstan, Sadvakas Baigabulov, chief medical officer in transport of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry, told a Friday briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Baigabulov, a list of countries included in category 1 and category 2 has been expanded to resume regular flights.

    Thus, Hungary, India, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Malaysia are now in the category 1 list. Visitors from the said countries like those from the previously included countries - China, South Korea, Japan, Georgia, and Thailand - could enter the country without any restrictions.

    Countries such as Egypt, Ukraine, Poland, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan have been added into category 2 countries. The passengers arriving from these countries are supposed to have a certificate of passing a PCR test. Those without such a certificate are handed a notification list and are subject to passing a PCR test within 48 hours or self-isolating for 14 days upon arrival.

    According to the speaker, the certificate is valid for five days.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Transport Tourism Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    5 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan