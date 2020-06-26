Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan resumes regular flights to 5 more countries

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 June 2020, 14:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - More regular international flights are to be resumed in Kazakhstan, Sadvakas Baigabulov, chief medical officer in transport of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry, told a Friday briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Baigabulov, a list of countries included in category 1 and category 2 has been expanded to resume regular flights.

Thus, Hungary, India, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Malaysia are now in the category 1 list. Visitors from the said countries like those from the previously included countries - China, South Korea, Japan, Georgia, and Thailand - could enter the country without any restrictions.

Countries such as Egypt, Ukraine, Poland, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan have been added into category 2 countries. The passengers arriving from these countries are supposed to have a certificate of passing a PCR test. Those without such a certificate are handed a notification list and are subject to passing a PCR test within 48 hours or self-isolating for 14 days upon arrival.

According to the speaker, the certificate is valid for five days.


