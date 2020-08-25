Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan resumes international flights with 4 countries

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 August 2020, 16:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has resumed air service with four countries, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan has been slowly resuming air service with four countries including the UAE, Germany, Belarus and Ukraine starting from August 17. A total of 23 international flights a week have been resumed, including 11 flights to the UAE (6 flights en route from Almaty to Dubai, and 5 flights from Nur-Sultan to Dubai; 5 flights to Germany en route from Nur-Sultan to Frankfurt; 4 flights to Belarus including 2 flights from Almaty to Minsk and 2 flights from Nur-Sultan to Minsk; and 3 flights to Ukraine en route from Almaty to Kyiv.

Flights to Egypt en route from Almaty to Sharm El Sheikh are planned to be resumed on September 12 this year. Restrictions on regular flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey are set to be removed from August 27, 2020.

The flights are run in compliance with the strict sanitary measures in line with the order of the chief transport medical officer.


