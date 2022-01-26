Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan resumes int’l air service with 25 countries, flies to 76 destinations

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 January 2022, 11:11
Kazakhstan resumes int’l air service with 25 countries, flies to 76 destinations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today Kazakhstan resumed international air service with 25 countries. 257 flights are performed per week, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry informs.

Almost all international flights to Kazakhstan are resumed. Domestic and international air carriers flying to and from Kazakhstan continue their full services on the schedules posted on their official websites.

Kazakhstan flies to 25 states operating 257 flights per week, it said in a statement. It flies to 76 destinations at large.

Taking into account the epidemiological situation in the country all the sanitary requirements are strictly observed onboard.


Government of Kazakhstan   Transport   Tourism  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region