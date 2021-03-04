Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan resumes direct flights to Tajikistan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 March 2021, 18:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is set to resume flights to Tajikistan, the Telegram Channel of the Civil Aviation Committee reads.

In conformity with the decision of the Interdepartmental commission for prevention of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of March 2, 2021 led by Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov, it is allowed to resume regular flights between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. Since March 14 Air Astana will fly once a week on Sundays to bridge Almaty and Dushanbe. Tajikistan’s Somon Air will start flying on March 18. It will also perform flights once a week on Thursdays. All flights will be carried out maintaining sanitary and epidemiological requirements.


