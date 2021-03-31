Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea to strengthen cooperation in pharmaceuticals

    31 March 2021, 22:27

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Republic of Korea together with JSC «National Company «KazakhInvest« and the Korean Federation of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (K-BIZ), organized an online round table on Kazakh-Korean cooperation in the field of medicine and pharmaceuticals. The event was attended by about 30 South Korean companies, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the event, the management of «SK-Pharmacy» LLP and «Damu Foundation» presented information about investment opportunities in the medical and pharmaceutical industries of Kazakhstan. The main ways of cooperation between manufacturers of drugs and medical devices are noted.

    Following the event, leading Kazakh and South Korean manufacturers of medical devices and medicines expressed mutual interest in developing cooperation between the two countries.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and South Korea
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan