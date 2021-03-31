Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea to strengthen cooperation in pharmaceuticals

31 March 2021, 22:27
SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Republic of Korea together with JSC «National Company «KazakhInvest« and the Korean Federation of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (K-BIZ), organized an online round table on Kazakh-Korean cooperation in the field of medicine and pharmaceuticals. The event was attended by about 30 South Korean companies, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the event, the management of «SK-Pharmacy» LLP and «Damu Foundation» presented information about investment opportunities in the medical and pharmaceutical industries of Kazakhstan. The main ways of cooperation between manufacturers of drugs and medical devices are noted.

Following the event, leading Kazakh and South Korean manufacturers of medical devices and medicines expressed mutual interest in developing cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and South Korea  
