Kazakhstan reports surge in daily COVID-19 count

14 December 2022, 08:52
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 235 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

1,943 people are being treated for the coronavirus as of December 14. 308 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 1,635 are at home care.

The condition of 10 patients is estimated as serious. Two patients are critically ill, and two more are on life support.

A day before, the daily COVID-19 count in Kazakhstan was at 155.


