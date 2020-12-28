Kazakhstan reports surge in coronavirus infections among schoolchildren

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan reports a surge in coronavirus infections among schoolchildren. Since the beginning of the new academic year 3,658 coronavirus cases were detected among pupils,» Vice Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Shoranov told an online briefing.

994 out of 3,658 pupils studied offline that is 0.1% of all those studying offline, 2,664 studied online.

As earlier reported, it is planned to allow 9 and 11 (12) grades, first year students of universities and colleges to study offline starting from the II and III term correspondingly.



