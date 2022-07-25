Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan reports rise in commodity turnover with third countries
25 July 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has increased the export of goods, Kazinform learned from the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance.

«As per preliminary data, in January-June 2022, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and third countries increased by 51.6%. The export of commodities rose by 65.4% and imports increased by 20.8%. Sales turnover in H1 2022 rose by 18.4% from 51bln627mln tenge to 61bln140mln tenge against the same period in 2021,» a press release from the Committee reads.

The country’s tax revenues plan has been fulfilled by 106.4% (7bln150mln100 tenge) in the reporting period, which is 1.5times or 2bln281mln tenge more than the target set (6bln718mln tenge).


Author:
