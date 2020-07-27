Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports rise in cattle numbers

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 July 2020, 21:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has seen the number of cattle, goats and sheep increase in the first six months of 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Nurbek Dairbekov, Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture, the number of cattle has risen by 4.5% and neared 9 million heads and that of goats and sheep - by 2% to 25 million heads.

The total cultivated area is 22.5 million ha, 238 thousand ha more than in the previous year, Dairbekov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Monday.

The area to produce forage has been increased by 308.6 thousand ha, that of oil crops - by 142 thousand ha, gourds - by 7.4 thousand ha, vegetables - by 3.9 thousand ha, and potatoes - by 2.5 thousand ha.

Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development  
