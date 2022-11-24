Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan reports record high harvest in 10 yrs

    24 November 2022, 21:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded the record high harvest in the past 10 years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Harvest hit the 10-year high this year. Around 23mln tons of grain and leguminous crops were collected, up 27% compared to last year. Wheat harvest rose by 30%,» said First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar.

    The average vegetable output rose 11% than in 2021.

    KZT220bn was provided for sowing and harvesting, up 2fold, in the country this year.

    Kazakhstan has launched 180 investment projects worth KZT132bn in the sphere of agro-industrial complex, he added.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Agriculture
