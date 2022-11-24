Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan reports record high harvest in 10 yrs

24 November 2022, 21:09
Kazakhstan reports record high harvest in 10 yrs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded the record high harvest in the past 10 years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Harvest hit the 10-year high this year. Around 23mln tons of grain and leguminous crops were collected, up 27% compared to last year. Wheat harvest rose by 30%,» said First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar.

The average vegetable output rose 11% than in 2021.

KZT220bn was provided for sowing and harvesting, up 2fold, in the country this year.

Kazakhstan has launched 180 investment projects worth KZT132bn in the sphere of agro-industrial complex, he added.


Теги:
Read also
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with Shell's Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich
State Counsellor Yerlan Karin chairs State Symbols Commission meeting
Kazakhstan to inaugurate 11 special educational needs consultations next year
Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev fails to advance at tennis tournament in Japan
Film about Akhmet Baitursynov to premiere next year
Kazakhstan allocates up to KZT120bn within ‘Auyl-el besigi’ project
Kazakhstan to attract low-cost airlines to cheapen flights to Europe
CSTO summit in Yerevan: President Tokayev addresses growing turbulence, situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan
News Partner
Popular
1 Ice slick, fog and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 24
2 President Tokayev calls for collective search for peace formula for Ukraine
3 Kazakh delegation attends 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations
4 Schools in two towns of E Kazakhstan shift to online learning for frosts
5 Kazakhstan's COVID-19 daily count rises

News