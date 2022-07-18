Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan reports over 400 wildfires since start of fire season

    18 July 2022 14:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This year Kazakhstan has already registered over 400 wildfires with the total area of 34,800 ha, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «394 forest and 22 steppe fires have been reported in the country this year since the onset of the fire season,» a source at the firefighting service committee of the Ministry of Emergencies said Monday.

    Grass fires in the territory of settlements when blaze engulfs residential areas is quite alarming, according to the committee.

    For instance, a lighting discharge caused a steppe fire in Karaganda region on June 20 which incinerated over 45 ha. During the firefighting operation, one person died and another one sustained injuries.

    A steppe fire in Atyrau region last week killed hundreds of sheep at a local farm. The actual damage is to be determined.

    Most of forest and steppe fires occur in the areas with lack of firefighter groups and equipment.

    According to the committee, Kazakhstan registers some 800 forest and steppe fires annually, 43% of which are caused by natural circumstances and over 50% are man-made.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

