Kazakhstan reports over 34% growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 September 2020, 11:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pharmaceutical manufacturing has seen a 34.1% rise in Kazakhstan, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov told a government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, there are 33 enterprises manufacturing 922 types of pharmaceuticals operating in the pharmaceutical industry in Kazakhstan.

Mr. Atamkulov also said that there had been a 34.1% growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing in the country, which the Ministry attributes to increases in output of Dolce LLP by 58%, Chemfarm by 18% and Nobel AFF by 5 times.

The minister went on to say that there had also been reported increased supplies of pharmaceuticals and medical products under the guaranteed volume of free medical care through the single distributor SK-Pharmacy.

According to him, the country has seen a 10-time growth in personal protection means output since the pandemic began. Thus, the country produces 504 thousand units of protective suits per month, 330 thousand pairs of medical gloves, 1.2 million units of face masks a day, which helps to meet the domestic demand fully.

The minister also shared plans as part of the comprehensive plan to develop pharmaceutical and medical industries for 2020-25.


