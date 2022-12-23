Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports over 2mln SARS cases since October

23 December 2022, 17:36
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported over wo million SARS cases since October, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A seasonal rise in the number of flu and SARS cases is observed in the country. Since the beginning of the epidemic on October 1 up to two million 100 thousand SARS cases, including one million and 300 thousand cases in children under 14 have been recorded according to the sanitary service,» said Kazakh Health Vice Minister Vyacheslav Dudnik.

The study indicates the group B virus is recorded almost in all the regions. The incidence of colds was on average 10% higher than the previous year.

Dudnik went on to note that over two million 280 thousand doses of vaccines were delivered in the country. 2.5mln people or 12% of the population were vaccinated.


